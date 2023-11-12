Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Central Greece, Greece

16 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
€1,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Koutourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Koutourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 720 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
€7,88M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
€6,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
€1,85M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
€1,70M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amfiklia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amfiklia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
€430,000
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
€3,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
€950,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Vinian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Eptalofos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Eptalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …
€870,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 762 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
€1,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amarynthos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amarynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
€690,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
€470,000

