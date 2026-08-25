Hotels for sale in Central Greece, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Central Greece, Greece

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сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Hotel 891 m² in Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 891 m²
Central Greece, Greece
Area 891 m²
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
$826 496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 260 m² in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Area 1 260 m²
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 510 m² in Lilaia, Greece
Hotel 510 m²
Lilaia, Greece
Area 510 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of s…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 8 000 m² in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Hotel 8 000 m²
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There are: a fi…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 750 m² in Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Central Greece, Greece
Area 750 m²
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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