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Investment property in Attica, Greece

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Investment 1 100 m² in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
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Investment 1 100 m²
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive commercial facility 1,110 sq. m. on Mesogion - Agia Paraskevi AvenueSale price: 2,…
$2,53M
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Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Investment 470 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Investment 470 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
excellent building in prime location, Kastella, Piraeus , Attica Greece, consisting of groun…
$1,83M
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