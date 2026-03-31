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Penthouses for sale in Athens, Greece

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
Asking Price: €400,000 Exceptional Top-Floor Apartment with Acropolis & Lycabettus Views …
$470,940
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
$470,819
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Properties features in Athens, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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