Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Artemida Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Artemida Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$726,407
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$214,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$411,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Artemida Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go