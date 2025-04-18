Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Archanes Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Archanes Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
$552,473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Archanes Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes