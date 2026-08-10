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Residential properties for sale in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Luxury Villa for Sale in Andros,with big land plot Property Overview Lo…
$969,804
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Villana Holmes overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, the Aegean Sea and the islands.The villa has…
$3,83M
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Properties features in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

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