Villas for sale in Alexandroupoli, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€820,000

