Lands for sale in Agia Galini, Greece

Plot of land in Melambes, Greece
Plot of land
Melambes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 41183 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4168 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4723 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€90,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8891 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1076 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
€95,000
