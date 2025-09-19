Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$409,654
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go