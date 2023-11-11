Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room cottage with city view in Lechena, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Sleekness, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sleekness, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
€250,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vonitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. A view of the city, the mountain…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Staircase, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Staircase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€300,000

Properties features in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir