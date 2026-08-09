Shops for sale in Hesse, Germany

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hesse
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Stores in Hesse, Germany

;
сommercial properties
67
hotels
17
offices
6
apartment buildings
16
Show more
5 properties total found
Shop 2 000 m² in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop 2 000 m²
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
Shopping center with a NETTO supermarket and other chain stores with long-term contracts in …
$6,92M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 4 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Shop 4 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 4 600 m²
Residential and commercial building fully rented in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt on Main.…
$13,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka supermarket in good condition with a long lease agreement in the Hesse state - Darmsta…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka Supermarket is in good condition with a long lease agreement in the federal state of H…
$3,02M
Leave a request
Shop 2 000 m² in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop 2 000 m²
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
Shopping center with NETTO supermarket and other chain stores with long contracts in the sub…
$6,97M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go