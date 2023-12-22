Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Hesse, Germany

Frankfurt
3
5 properties total found
Investment 1 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€330,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
€3,40M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
€4,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms with parking in Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms with parking
Eschborn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
€2,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment in Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
€5,30M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Property types in Hesse

сommercial property
hotels
apartment buildings
