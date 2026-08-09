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Investment property in Hesse, Germany

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Frankfurt
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14 properties total found
Investment 120 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 120 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
$5,19M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 80 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 80 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
$2,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 949 m² in Bulau, Germany
Investment 949 m²
Bulau, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 4
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,15M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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TekceTekce
Investment 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
$3,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 949 m² in Bulau, Germany
Investment 949 m²
Bulau, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 4
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,22M
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Investment 15 500 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 15 500 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 15 500 m²
The package of commercial premises includes 3 properties (residential and commercial units) …
$52,59M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 4 500 m² in Rodgau, Germany
Investment 4 500 m²
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
$6,11M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 120 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 120 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt on the Main are ideal for reliable investmen…
$5,23M
Leave a request
Investment 40 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 40 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Student housing is in great demand in Frankfurt. Thanks to the fashionable concept and innov…
$383,431
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Investment 15 500 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 15 500 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 15 500 m²
The package of commercial premises includes 3 properties (residential and commercial units) …
$52,94M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 40 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 40 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Student housing is in great demand in Frankfurt. Thanks to its fashionable concept and innov…
$356,232
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt on the Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the pot…
$3,95M
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Investment 4 500 m² in Rodgau, Germany
Investment 4 500 m²
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main. Cu…
$6,16M
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Investment 80 m² in Eschborn, Germany
Investment 80 m²
Eschborn, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the first floor with a central loca…
$2,90M
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Property types in Hesse

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