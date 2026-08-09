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Offices for sale in Hesse, Germany

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6 properties total found
Office 19 800 m² in Obertshausen, Germany
Office 19 800 m²
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious area…
$126,78M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 949 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 949 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
$3,57M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 3 200 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 3 200 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale is a 7-storey prestigious office and commercial building located in the heart of Fr…
$20,02M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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TekceTekce
Office 949 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 949 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the Frankfurt suburb of Main with long-…
$3,60M
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Office 19 800 m² in Obertshausen, Germany
Office 19 800 m²
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany!Office complex in Frankfurt on Main in a prestigious area.…
$127,81M
Leave a request
Office 950 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 950 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 950 m²
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,01M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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