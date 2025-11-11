Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Georgia

Batumi
23
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
66
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profi…
$330,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go