Terraced Townhouses for sale in Georgia

Batumi
21
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
64
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate. In addition, our r…
$176,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 197 sq.m. On the ground …
$422,417
3 bedroom townthouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$352,490
