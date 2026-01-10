Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Now in Tbilisi stand-alone villas in the city for Izbrahnyx!You do not buy only the perfect …
$560,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go