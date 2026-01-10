Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Now in Tbilisi stand-alone villas in the city for Izbrahnyx!You do not buy only the perfect …
$560,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go