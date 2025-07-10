Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$373,800
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$372,400
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$370,160
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$365,400
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$366,604
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$434,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$294,644
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$428,820
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$238,574
Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

