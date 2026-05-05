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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 9/11
OFF-MARKET PANORAMIC PENTHOUSE – URGENT OPPORTUNITY IN PRIME Vake LOCATION A truly unique…
$690,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/5
The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style"…
Price on request
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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