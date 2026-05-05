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Penthouses with garage for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
UP UP
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 9/11
OFF-MARKET PANORAMIC PENTHOUSE – URGENT OPPORTUNITY IN PRIME Vake LOCATION A truly unique…
$690,000
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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