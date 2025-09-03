Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Restaurant 210 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Restaurant 210 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
$395,000
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial space for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for sale
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Rustaveli 40 sq.m. Renovated (with intact fixtures and furniture) price 700,000 dollars.
$700,000
