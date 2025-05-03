Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Hotel for Sale in Tbilisi Center in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel for Sale in Tbilisi Center
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 23
Number of floors 5
Located in the heart of Tbilisi’s historic center, Zemeli Boutique Hotel offers an exclusive…
$3,00M
Hotel for sale in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel for sale in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 23
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 700 m²
Number of floors 8
Hotel for sale in Didgomi massive, on Beliashvili str, 8-storied 4700 sq.m. new-constructed …
$4,00M
Hotel 7 000 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 7 000 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 7 000 m²
DescriptionLuxurious design hotel in Georgia, located in an ancient castle-estate – 2.2 hect…
$5,84M
Hotel 5 000 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 5 000 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 5 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Or considered investing !!! Only for …
$8,50M
Hotel 400 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 400 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
$720,000
589 sq.m hotel for sale in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
589 sq.m hotel for sale in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a 589 sq.m. 4-storey hotel-type new building near the Patriarchate, on Nakashidz…
$1,32M
Hotel for sale in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel for sale in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 10
Area 20 640 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly built aparthotel is for sale in Sololaki, in the most active tourist area, 4-storied 2…
$3,00M
Hotel for sale in Old Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel for sale in Old Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 440 sq.m. building for sale in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Amagleba str, 15 rooms, ren…
$1,30M
Hotel "ORBELIANI RESIDENCE HOTEL" for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel "ORBELIANI RESIDENCE HOTEL" for sale
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 21
Area 1 564 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a well-run business "ORBELIANI RESIDENCE HOTEL", the hotel is located in the cen…
$5,64M
