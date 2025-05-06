Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Tbilisi, Georgia

16 properties total found
House for rent in Tbilisi, Tskneti in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Tskneti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 200 sq.m. private house for rent in Tskneti, on Vazha-Pshavela str, 5 rooms, 3 bed…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
109177 4 Bedroom rent in Tbilisi Didi Dighomi . Contact us for more information, our agents …
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
00995557100075 for rent house for rent in saburtalo gamkrelidze str 4 320 m² 5 bedrooms …
$3,300
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Mukhiani in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Mukhiani
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 80 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Mukhiani, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, …
$900
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 262 sq.m. private house for rent in Digomi village, on Takaishvili str, located on…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Okrokana in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Okrokana
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 250 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Okrokana, near Mtatsminda park…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi 7 in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi 7
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 350 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi 7, on G. Chokheli str, …
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
00995557100075 House for rent didi dighomi tarieli str. 19 house 280 m² yard 500 m² 3 b…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-level modern 4-storey villa for rent in Krtsanisi, 886 sq.m., 7 rooms, with all comfort,…
$25,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 120 sq.m. private house for rent in Krtsanisi, on Gorgasali str, 4 rooms, 3 bedroo…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Okrokana in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Okrokana
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 280 sq.m. private house for rent in Okrokana, located on 1000 sq.m. land, 4 rooms,…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 250 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi 7, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms,…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Shindisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Shindisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 250 sq.m. private house for rent in Shindisi, on Tabidze str, located on 1000 sq.m…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Lisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Lisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
2-storied 280 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent on Lisi, Tkhinvala, 7 rooms, 4 be…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 240 sq.m. private house for rent in Vake, on Tabidze str, 6 rooms, new renovated, …
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
00995557100075 for rent VILLA DIDI DIGHOMI HUPERTI STR. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 240 m² h…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
