  Realting.com
  Georgia
  Batumi
  Long-term rental
  House

5 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house for rent, located within the city limits in a scenic mountain area. The propert…
$1,900
per month
1 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for Rent Within the City — Long-Term This townhouse is located in a quiet, gate…
$1,200
per month
4 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
A two -story villa is rented out in a picturesque place on the mountain, in the Benza area. …
$1,800
per month
