Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Mtskheta-Mtianeti
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Saguramo, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied new-constructed 300 sq.m. private house for rent in Saguramo, Navdaraantkari, loca…
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Saguramo, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 297 sq.m. beautiful modern private house with all comfort in Saguramo, 6 rooms, 4 …
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Mtskheta, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Mtskheta, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 170 sq.m. privated house for rent in Mtskheta region, Lelubani, 5 rooms, 3 bedroom…
$800
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Natakhtari, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Natakhtari, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 330 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Natakhtari, 6 rooms, 4 bedroom…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Lisi in Lisi, Georgia
House for rent in Lisi
Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/1
00995557100075 for rent villa lisi kechakmadze str (near beritashvili) house 290 m² yard…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go