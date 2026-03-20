Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Lower Kartli
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Lower Kartli, Georgia

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Commercial space for rent in Rustavi in Rustavi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Rustavi
Rustavi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for rent in Rustavi, Chkondideli settlement, Rcheulishvili street, 74 + bas…
$350
per month
Leave a request
Office 290 m² in Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, Georgia
Office 290 m²
Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 6
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 130 m² in Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, Georgia
Office 130 m²
Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 7
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go