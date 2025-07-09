Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Tbilisi, Georgia

175 properties total found
Office 55 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 55 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$663
per month
Commercial property 45 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 45 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
$698
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
55 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili str, on the second floor, 2 rooms, re…
$450
per month
Office 115 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 115 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
$3,048
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
101 sq.m. commercial/office space for rent on Vera, Gogebashvili str, in new building, on I …
$1,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
100 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Nucubidze str< I and II floors, 3 rooms, re…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
100 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, I floor, 3 rooms, new renovate…
$1,800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
105 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kazbegi str, on the second floor, 3 rooms, renovate…
$1,500
per month
Building for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Building for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
520 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Pamaskertel-Tsitsishvili str, 4-storied sep…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
127 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Shartava str, in new building, on the secon…
$2,000
per month
Office 396 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 396 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 4
$5,800
per month
Commercial property 143 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 143 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For Rent: Commercial Space in the City Center – $2,500 (Including VAT) A commercial space…
$2,881
per month
Commercial property 39 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 39 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
$698
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
140 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Nucubidze str, II floor, 5 rooms, new renov…
$1,800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
178 sq.m. office space for rent in Didube, on Stanislavski str, in office building, on II fl…
$1,600
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
300 sq.m. new-constructed 3-storied office building for rent in Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya …
$4,500
per month
Commercial property 240 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 240 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
$6,960
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
350 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Tumanishvili str, 3-storied separate building, 10 r…
Price on request
Office 356 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 356 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,231
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Isani in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Isani
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
80 sq.m. commercial/office space for rent in Isani, on Gabriel Salos str, I floor, new renov…
$850
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
225 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Didube, on T. Eristavi str, II floor of 2-stor…
$1,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Chugureti in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Chugureti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
50 sq.m. office space for rent in Chugureti, on Agmashenebeli ave, I floor, 3 rooms, new ren…
$550
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
150 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Vake, on Mtskheta str, in new building, on I f…
$2,000
per month
Office 100 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 100 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
$1,267
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 70 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For Rent: Commercial Space in Vera, Akhvlediani Street (formerly Pervoskaya) Area: …
$1,152
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
80 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on territory of Shankhai, Lortkipanidze str, on…
$800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
96 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on I floor, 3 rooms, new renova…
$1,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
75 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Mosashvili str, on the second floor, 3 rooms, new…
$800
per month
Commercial property 84 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 84 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$1,163
per month
