Commercial property 28 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 28 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 23
Commercial premises are rented for a year, for an office, beauty salon, nail salon, point of…
$400
per month
Commercial property 75 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 75 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A rent of 75 m2 with a separate entrance and a showcase facade in a black frame is leased. P…
$750
per month
Restaurant 500 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 500 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent restaurant with furniture, equipment and appliances in the busiest area of ​​Batumi…
$12,000
per month
Office 20 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 20 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial premises for rent in the new Business Center on Sherif Khimshiashvili Street 47a.…
$350
per month
Commercial property 185 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 185 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
Free -purpose premises are rented: office, medical clinic, coworking in a historical buildin…
$4,000
per month
Commercial property 30 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 30 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial premises are rented near the Primorsky Park (Ul Ninoshvili) ❇️ The area of ​​t…
$1,500
per month
Shop 90 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Shop 90 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
A premises of 90 sq.m     with finished finishes. Near the hop market. It is designed for an…
$730
per month
Commercial property 106 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 106 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 19
spacious premises for rent in the modern residential complex Next White. The premises are co…
$2,000
per month
