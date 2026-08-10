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  3. Ozurgeti Municipality
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Studios with garden for sale in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$98,300
VAT
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Properties features in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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