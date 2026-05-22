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Pool Studios for Sale in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Shekvetili, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Magnetic Sand Beach. Investment object of class premiums for rentShekvetili location, Guria5…
$109,505
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Properties features in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
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