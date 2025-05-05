Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Ozurgeti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ureki, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments for sale in a hotel-type residential complex in Ureki. This region of Georgia is …
$30,470
