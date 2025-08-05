Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Chakvi
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
