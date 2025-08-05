Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Chakvi
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go