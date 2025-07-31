Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Borjomi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

Bakuriani
7
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$34,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go