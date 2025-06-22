Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 197 sq.m. On the ground …
$422,417
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$352,490
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate. In addition, our r…
$176,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go