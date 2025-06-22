Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
RoyalResidence
$262,460
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
Your new standard of life and profitable investment! Survey
$161,460
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 197 sq.m. On the ground …
$422,417
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$509,936
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Green Side Kvariati - cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation a…
$170,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$352,490
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$520,790
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 towhouses in a modern style.   surrounded by houses are t…
$253,261
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$514,212
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate. In addition, our r…
$176,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$511,074
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
Our new project   combines 10 separate villas in 2 and 3 floors with its own courtyard and p…
$212,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
$144,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go