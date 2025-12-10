Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

12 properties total found
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Floor 21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after lo…
$581,000
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$464,340
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$369,823
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$389,910
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$556,678
VernaVerna
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
$344,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
