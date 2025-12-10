Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Batumi, Georgia

5 properties total found
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Floor 21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after lo…
$581,000
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
