Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

сommercial property
32
hotels
15
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms. in Batumi, Georgia
Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guarantee…
$78,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go