  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
21
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$520,790
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$509,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$514,212
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
$144,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$511,074
