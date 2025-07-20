Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
21
8 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 towhouses in a modern style.   surrounded by houses are t…
$253,261
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
Your new standard of life and profitable investment! Survey
$161,460
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 197 sq.m. On the ground …
$422,417
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 130 m²
Welcome to the unique world of comfort and profitable investments!Become an owner of real es…
$579,597
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate. In addition, our r…
$176,000
Leave a request

