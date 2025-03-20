Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and beautiful sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France

Between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, this exceptional complex with swimming pool will be built. The landscaped garden with terraces follows the steep terrain. Underground parking and high-end services complete this beautiful residence.

The 22 apartments have from 2 to 5 rooms, mostly facing south, with stunning sea views. Each apartment has a balcony, private garden or terrace.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Near the complex there is a gendarmerie department, a fire station, an English language school, a crèche, a kindergarten, a bus stop, a park and shops. The center of Eze is only 900 m away, Monaco - 8.5 km, Nice - 12 km, the airport - 20 km.