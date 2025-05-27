Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Grasse, France

13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Floor 7
Superb and spacious 4-room apartment, large terrace with a panoramic sea and city view, clos…
$2,97M
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
4 bedroom apartment in Cagnes sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cagnes sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Sale of apartments and villas in a completely new residence in Bolyo-sur-Mer, 50 meters to t…
$909,874
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
5 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
$6,10M
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
$366,180
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 260 m²
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
$2,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
$433,798
