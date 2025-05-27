Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Grasse
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Grasse, France

Cannes
36
Antibes
14
Saint Laurent du Var
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
$366,180
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
$433,798
Leave a request

Property types in Grasse

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Grasse, France

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go