Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Grasse
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Grasse, France

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
€1,64M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
€3,62M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
€3,12M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
€3,47M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
€3,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
€2,99M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
€990,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This new construction has only six floors and you could live in one of the apartments on top…
€820,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Grasse, France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir