  2. France
  3. Grasse
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grasse, France

Cannes
36
Antibes
14
Saint Laurent du Var
3
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Sale Apartment Cannes Bourgeois Sea View Exceptional 4 bedroom Belle Epoque apartment for sa…
$1,84M
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 260 m²
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
$2,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
