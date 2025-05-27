Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Grasse
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Grasse, France

Cannes
36
Antibes
14
Saint Laurent du Var
3
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
