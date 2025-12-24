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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Gala Selwo

Barrio residencial Villa Gala Selwo

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$2,95M
;
4
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ID: 39048
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 243962345
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla
  • Dirección
    Avenida de la Resina

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in the heart of La Resina Golf, one of Estepona’s most promising and sophisticated residential areas, the villa is set within a privileged natural environment where tranquillity, privacy and quality of life become the defining elements. Surrounded by prestigious golf courses and protected green areas, La Resina Golf stands out for its exclusive atmosphere and low building density, ensuring privacy and open views. Its excellent location allows easy access within minutes to Puerto Banús, Marbella and Estepona town centre, as well as renowned beach clubs, fine dining restaurants, international schools and all the amenities required for a refined and effortless Mediterranean lifestyle. This villa sits on a plot of 1,128 m², with a total floor area of 366 m² spread over two floors, comprising 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The villa is conceived as a private retreat where architecture, landscape and light meet naturally. Spaces open towards the outdoors, allowing views, air and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space and tranquillity. The villa proposes a contemporary architecture organised through clear volumes and balanced proportions. The home unfolds through generous open-plan spaces where living, dining and kitchen areas connect naturally, creating a continuous sense of openness and light. Terraces become a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing outdoor living throughout the year. Floor-to-ceiling glazing allows natural light to flow through the house while integrating views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene and functional home where architecture and lifestyle integrate naturally.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Gala Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$2,95M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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