  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. La Linea de la Concepcion
  4. Barrio residencial Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I

Barrio residencial Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I

La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
de
$511,942
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39425
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 877532967
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Dirección
    Calle Las Camelias

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New residential complex located in La Alcaidesa, where you'll find much more than just a home. With spacious terraces, communal areas designed for your enjoyment, and a prime location in Alcaidesa, this residential complex is much more than just a place to live: it's a space designed for you to enjoy every day. The complex consists of 2- and 3-bedroom multi-family homes with parking and storage. Within the extensive communal areas, you'll find a wide variety of plants surrounding the swimming pool, as well as a gym, an outdoor meditation area, a spa, a community room with co-working space, a beach volleyball court, and a children's play area. A strategic and privileged location that will provide you with all the essential services and leisure activities you need, in addition to a wide range of sports and cultural activities. Surrounded by everything you need. From Alcaidesa beach, just 5 minutes away, to renowned golf courses, polo clubs, a shopping center, the Sotogrande Marina, and well-known restaurants and bars. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1, comprising blocks 4, 5, and 6 Phase 2, comprising blocks 1, 2, and 3.

Localización en el mapa

La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Viviendas Energéticamente Eficientes con Vistas al Golf en Mijas
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$469,355
Barrio residencial Malaga Centrum
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$369,736
Edificio de apartamentos Hermosos Apartamentos con Interiores Luminosos en Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,24M
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$924,166
Edificio de apartamentos Lujosos Apartamentos a Metros de la Playa en Villajoyosa Costa Blanca
Villajoyosa, Španjolska
de
$715,340
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
de
$511,942
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Barrio residencial Alya Mijas Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$605,230
New development of contemporary semidetached homes, located in Riviera del Sol, Mijas. The new homes have 3 and 4 bedrooms and have a built space up to 145m². They are distributed over two floors, including a private garden and the option to have private pool too! Each home has been designe…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con espacios interiores y exteriores integrados en Marbella
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$924,166
Año de construcción 2029
Pisos de lujo y estilo en perfecta armonía en Marbella Marbella es uno de los destinos más codiciados de Europa, conocido por su combinación única de estilo de vida mediterráneo, ambiente cosmopolita y belleza natural. Con sol todo el año, reconocidos campos de golf, alta gastronomía, tienda…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial The Seven
Barrio residencial The Seven
Barrio residencial The Seven
Barrio residencial The Seven
Barrio residencial The Seven
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial The Seven
Barrio residencial The Seven
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$2,28M
Discover a collection of contemporary villas nestled in an exclusive gated community on the sun-kissed Costa del Sol. These exquisite residences are located in the heart of the New Golden Mile, offering a sophisticated living experience just moments away from pristine beaches, world-class …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones