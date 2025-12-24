  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Marbella
  4. Barrio residencial Sira Homes

Barrio residencial Sira Homes

Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$989,755
;
13
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39109
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1500794899
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Ricmar
  • Dirección
    Avenida Dama de Noehe

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
A residential complex of luxury homes in Marbella that harmonizes with the natural environment, fostering an ecosystem of peace and tranquility. This boutique urbanization shows a perfect symbiosis between architecture and nature, making it ideal for those looking to disconnect and reconnect. It is located in Elviria, an exclusive urbanization in Marbella known for its luxurious villas and townhouses surrounded by a pleasant natural environment. This peripheral extension of Marbella offers a wide variety of restaurants, bars and key services. Elviria is home to some of the best beaches in Marbella, where you will find a wide range of beach bars, beach clubs and water entertainment options. Renowned golf courses are just a short drive away: Cabopino, Santa Maria, Santa Clara and Rio Real. In Elviria, the tropical gardens that accompany most of the residential complexes act as a magnificent buffer zone from the outside world, making it a perfect residential area for disconnection and relaxation. Outside, the Mediterranean garden flourishes with peace and serenity in every corner, permeating the soul of each home and enhancing both efficiency and comfort. The grounds feature illuminated pathways, plant walls adorned with native flora and a bridge connecting to a multifunctional wellness complex, which encourages a healthy and relaxed lifestyle in harmony with nature. This wellness center includes a dry sauna to release tension, a hammam to purify the senses, a fully equipped gym and an outdoor fitness area for exercise and balance. The essence of the project focuses on exclusivity, emphasizing respect for the natural environment and high energy efficiency, represented by an A rating and BREEAM “Very Good” certification. The open concept design integrates living, dining and kitchen in a space up to 12 meters wide, with a perfect connection to the outdoor porch, which provides great luminosity and ventilation to each unit. All homes feature private swimming pools and spacious outdoor areas, ideal for enjoying the coveted Mediterranean climate that characterizes Marbella. They also incorporate contemporary luxury features such as large-format porcelain tiles, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass railings and eco-efficient materials and equipment.

Localización en el mapa

Ricmar, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Imagine
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$2,73M
Barrio residencial Villa Satori
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$6,94M
Barrio residencial IDYLLIC 1
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$790,667
Barrio residencial Villa Aitana
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,25M
Barrio residencial Etherna Homes
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$349,259
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Sira Homes
Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$989,755
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$7,82M
Exclusive development located within the private and secure community of Montemayor, in Benahavís. Set on a 4,762 m² plot and with an impressive built area of 1,840 m², this contemporary residence has been designed to offer exceptional quality, comfort, and privacy. The villa features 6 b…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Barrio residencial Haiku Suites
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$568,825
A unique project in the exclusive area of ​​Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile. This privileged enclave, known for its tranquility, natural beauty, and access to first-class services, has become one of the most coveted destinations on the Costa del Sol. The development offers a wide …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Orihuela, Španjolska
de
$382,639
Año de construcción 2026
Elegantes apartamentos de 2, 3 y 4 dormitorios a poca distancia de la playa en Playa Flamenca Situada a poca distancia de la playa, esta comunidad contemporánea brinda acceso conveniente a amplias comodidades diarias en la ciudad costera. En particular, los sábados se celebra un animado merc…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones